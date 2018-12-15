Bamco Inc. NY Has $3.47 Million Position in Spotify (SPOT)

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Spotify were worth $3,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spotify during the 2nd quarter valued at $693,702,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Spotify by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,176,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,455,000 after buying an additional 2,207,455 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Spotify during the 2nd quarter valued at $285,984,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Spotify during the 2nd quarter valued at $195,969,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,596,000.

Spotify stock opened at $125.68 on Friday. Spotify has a twelve month low of $120.49 and a twelve month high of $198.99.

Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Spotify to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Spotify from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spotify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Spotify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Spotify from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.96.

Spotify Technology SA is an innovative digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company enables on-demand streaming of audio content and aim to combat music piracy by offering a user experience, while monetizing licensed content with both an ad-supported, free-to-the-user model and a premium, paid model.

