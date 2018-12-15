Bamco Inc. NY Invests $268,000 in Medtronic PLC (MDT) Stock

Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 255.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Meristem LLP bought a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MDT. Argus raised their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Medtronic from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Medtronic to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.87.

In related news, EVP Geoffrey Martha sold 49,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total transaction of $4,876,816.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,605,304.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT opened at $93.72 on Friday. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $76.41 and a 52-week high of $100.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.93%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

