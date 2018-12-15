Bamco Inc. NY Sells 5,800 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its stake in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 39.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,968 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 84,702 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $10,539,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 5,747 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 63,469 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $8,097,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,828 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 74,300 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $9,478,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EOG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $132.00 price objective on EOG Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.33.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP David W. Trice sold 2,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total transaction of $317,198.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,533,404.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EOG opened at $100.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.20. EOG Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $96.54 and a 1 year high of $133.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 30.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Bamco Inc. NY Sells 5,800 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (EOG)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/15/bamco-inc-ny-sells-5800-shares-of-eog-resources-inc-eog.html.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.