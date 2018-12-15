BANCO DO BRASIL/S (BDORY) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BANCO DO BRASIL/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th.

OTCMKTS BDORY opened at $11.24 on Thursday. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter. BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.37%.

About BANCO DO BRASIL/S

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

