Banco Macro (BMA) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BMA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Macro from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Banco Macro from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Banco Macro from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Banco Macro from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Macro presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Get Banco Macro alerts:

NYSE:BMA opened at $41.75 on Tuesday. Banco Macro has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $119.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.89.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMA. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Banco Macro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $451,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Banco Macro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $709,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Banco Macro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,251,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd raised its holdings in Banco Macro by 146.2% in the 3rd quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 1,145,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,394,000 after acquiring an additional 680,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Macro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $355,000. 24.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.