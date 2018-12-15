Banco Santander Brasil (BSBR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. is a retail and commercial bank. The Banks segments include Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America and the United States. The Continental Europe segment covers all businesses in the Continental Europe. The United Kingdom segment includes the businesses developed by various units and branches in the country. The Latin America segment embraces all its financial activities conducted through its banks and subsidiaries in the region. The United States segment includes the Intermediate Holding Company (IHC) and its subsidiaries Santander Bank, Banco Santander Puerto Rico, Santander Consumer USA, Banco Santander International, Santander Investment Securities, and the Santander branch in New York. The Company’s commercial model satisfies the needs of all types of customers: individuals with various income levels. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BSBR. Morgan Stanley upgraded Banco Santander Brasil from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. HSBC downgraded Banco Santander Brasil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Banco Santander Brasil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE BSBR opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Banco Santander Brasil has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $12.25. The company has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Banco Santander Brasil had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Banco Santander Brasil will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSBR. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander Brasil by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,417,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,200 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Santander Brasil in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,501,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Banco Santander Brasil by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,275,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,098,000 after purchasing an additional 320,220 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Banco Santander Brasil by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 626,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 307,246 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Santander Brasil by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,873,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,506,000 after purchasing an additional 264,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander Brasil

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides banking products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers savings and investment products, annuities, loans and advances, mortgage loans, credit cards, pension plans, and social securities, as well as leasing and foreign exchange services.

