Bank First National Corporation (BFC) Announces Dividend of $0.20

Bank First National Corporation (NYSE:BFC) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 16th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, January 7th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th.

NYSE:BFC opened at $49.50 on Friday. Bank First National has a twelve month low of $42.60 and a twelve month high of $58.50.

In other Bank First National news, insider Michael B. Molepske bought 3,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.22 per share, for a total transaction of $178,944.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

About Bank First National

Bank First National Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First National that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Northeastern Wisconsin. The company offers demand, time, and savings deposits; and checking, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

