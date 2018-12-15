Bank First National Corporation (BFC) to Issue Dividend of $0.20 on January 7th

Bank First National Corporation (NYSE:BFC) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 16th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, January 7th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th.

Shares of NYSE:BFC opened at $49.50 on Friday. Bank First National has a 52 week low of $42.60 and a 52 week high of $58.50.

In other news, insider Michael B. Molepske bought 3,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.22 per share, with a total value of $178,944.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Bank First National Company Profile

Bank First National Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First National that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Northeastern Wisconsin. The company offers demand, time, and savings deposits; and checking, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

