Bank First National Corporation (BFC) to Issue Dividend of $0.20 on January 7th

Bank First National Corporation (NYSE:BFC) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 16th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, January 7th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th.
Shares of NYSE:BFC opened at $49.50 on Friday. Bank First National has a 52 week low of $42.60 and a 52 week high of $58.50.
In other news, insider Michael B. Molepske bought 3,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.22 per share, with a total value of $178,944.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Bank First National Company Profile
Bank First National Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First National that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Northeastern Wisconsin. The company offers demand, time, and savings deposits; and checking, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.
Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics
Receive News & Ratings for Bank First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.