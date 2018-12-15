Bank of America (BAC) Price Target Cut to $0.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price cut by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BAC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.09.

NYSE BAC opened at $24.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27. Bank of America has a one year low of $24.12 and a one year high of $33.05.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.63 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 10.82%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

