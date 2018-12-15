Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK) Shares Sold by Soros Fund Management LLC

Soros Fund Management LLC lessened its stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 65.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,510 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 175,090 shares during the quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $4,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. TLP Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 241.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 4,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BK. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.41.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $48.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $47.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.04. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 52-week low of $45.16 and a 52-week high of $58.99.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 11.48%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $830.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

