Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stake in Nomad Foods Ltd (NOMD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,048 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.21% of Nomad Foods worth $6,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,436,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,127,000 after buying an additional 192,754 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 329,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after buying an additional 156,464 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,482,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $327,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomad Foods stock opened at $17.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90. Nomad Foods Ltd has a 52 week low of $15.27 and a 52 week high of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $531.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.37 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Ltd will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NOMD. Zacks Investment Research cut Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. TheStreet upgraded Nomad Foods from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Nomad Foods in a research report on Friday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nomad Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures and distributes frozen foods in Western Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers. It also provides meals products that include ready to cook noodles, pasta, lasagne, pancakes, and other ready-made meals; and other products, such as soups, pizzas, and bakery goods.

