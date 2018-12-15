Barclays Lowers Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS) Price Target to $27.00

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. They currently have an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

WMS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 12th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a hold rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Friday, November 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Advanced Drainage Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.25.

NYSE:WMS opened at $24.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.01. Advanced Drainage Systems has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $33.50.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $406.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.03 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,493,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,959,000 after buying an additional 206,839 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,493,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,959,000 after buying an additional 206,839 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,099,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,498,000 after buying an additional 723,150 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,943,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,041,000 after buying an additional 219,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,089,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,656,000 after buying an additional 79,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

