Barclays Raises Casey’s General Stores (CASY) Price Target to $123.00

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $107.00 to $123.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Gabelli restated a buy rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a $146.00 price objective on Casey’s General Stores and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Sidoti set a $130.00 price objective on Casey’s General Stores and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens restated a buy rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $135.09.

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $134.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $90.42 and a 12 month high of $137.08.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 10th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 1st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.45%.

In other news, VP William J. Walljasper sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.05, for a total value of $945,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,865 shares in the company, valued at $3,898,218.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Terry W. Handley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total value of $395,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,751. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 43.5% in the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 21,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

