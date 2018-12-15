Barrick Gold Corp (ABX) Holdings Decreased by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors lowered its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,638,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,432,832 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $40,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABX. Ruffer LLP increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 399.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 17,512,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,118,000 after purchasing an additional 14,008,215 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 291.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,090,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,041,000 after purchasing an additional 9,748,052 shares during the last quarter. Ashler Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ashler Capital LLC now owns 18,297,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030,578 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 54,318,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $601,857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 40,590,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $449,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

ABX opened at $13.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.65. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $15.52. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 16.54 and a beta of -0.50.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $13.00 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.19.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/15/barrick-gold-corp-abx-holdings-decreased-by-capital-international-investors.html.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the ZaldÃ­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.