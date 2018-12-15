Basf (BAS) Given a €82.00 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been assigned a €82.00 ($95.35) price target by HSBC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HSBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Basf and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €80.05 ($93.08).

ETR:BAS opened at €60.10 ($69.88) on Thursday. Basf has a 52 week low of €78.97 ($91.83) and a 52 week high of €98.70 ($114.77).

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials & Solutions, Agricultural Solutions, and Oil & Gas. The Chemicals segment offers solvents, plasticizers, monomers, and glues, as well as raw materials for detergents, plastics, textile fibers, paints and coatings, crop protection products, and medicines.

