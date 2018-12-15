Bata Tops 1-Day Volume of $66.00 (BTA)

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. One Bata coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000353 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, SouthXchange and Livecoin. During the last week, Bata has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bata has a market capitalization of $57,118.00 and $66.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bata Coin Profile

Bata (CRYPTO:BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 28th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,050,854 coins. The official website for Bata is www.bata.io. The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bata Coin Trading

Bata can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin, SouthXchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

