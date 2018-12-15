Bayer (BAYN) Given a €100.00 Price Target by Bank of America Analysts

Bank of America set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BAYN. Baader Bank set a €123.00 ($143.02) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a €137.00 ($159.30) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Citigroup set a €93.00 ($108.14) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Barclays set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €113.00 ($131.40) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Bayer currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €90.20 ($104.88).

BAYN traded down €1.04 ($1.21) during trading on Friday, reaching €63.36 ($73.67). The company had a trading volume of 3,478,310 shares. Bayer has a 12-month low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 12-month high of €123.82 ($143.98).

About Bayer

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

