Beazley (BEZ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their top pick rating on shares of Beazley (LON:BEZ) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 610 ($7.97) price objective on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, December 10th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.58) price objective on shares of Beazley in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Peel Hunt reissued a reduce rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Thursday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 576.25 ($7.53).

Get Beazley alerts:

Shares of BEZ opened at GBX 505 ($6.60) on Tuesday. Beazley has a 12-month low of GBX 422.15 ($5.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 579 ($7.57).

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.