Benchmark Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Nlight (LASR)

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Benchmark in a report issued on Thursday. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential downside of 18.18% from the company’s current price.

LASR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Nlight from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Northcoast Research downgraded Nlight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nlight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Nlight from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised Nlight from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

NASDAQ:LASR opened at $17.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 7.71. Nlight has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $43.63.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Nlight had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $51.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.20 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nlight will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David D. Osborne sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $619,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Martinsen sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.98, for a total value of $27,532.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $659,015 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LASR. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Nlight by 592.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,238,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,921 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Nlight by 408.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,248,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,773 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Nlight in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,235,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nlight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,030,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Nlight by 164.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 868,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,281,000 after acquiring an additional 539,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.97% of the company’s stock.

Nlight Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in various end applications in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in North America, Asia, and Europe.

