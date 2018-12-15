Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Koenig & Bauer (SKB) a €72.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SKB. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €93.00 ($108.14) price objective on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. HSBC set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Warburg Research set a €79.70 ($92.67) price objective on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, equinet set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €70.71 ($82.23).

Shares of Koenig & Bauer stock opened at €37.64 ($43.77) on Wednesday. Koenig & Bauer has a twelve month low of €54.65 ($63.55) and a twelve month high of €74.25 ($86.34).

About Koenig & Bauer

Koenig & Bauer AG develops, produces, distributes, and services printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Web, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

