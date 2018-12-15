Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (BHLB) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 8.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 208,391 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 20,039 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $8,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,705 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,451 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,644 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BHLB stock opened at $28.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.96 and a 12 month high of $44.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.95.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The savings and loans company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $118.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.17 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.43%.

In other news, Director David Brunelle acquired 4,000 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.36 per share, for a total transaction of $113,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,786.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BHLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. FIG Partners lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market-perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.30.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

