BF-B (BF-B) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

Equities research analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of BF-B (NASDAQ:BF-B) in a research report issued on Thursday, www.firsttomarkets.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.00% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BF-B in a research note on Friday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. BF-B has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

Get BF-B alerts:

BF-B opened at $47.06 on Thursday.

BF-B Company Profile

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskey, vodka, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueur. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Korbel, Woodford Reserve, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Early Times, Old Forester, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Coopers' Craft, Collingwood, and Slane Irish brands.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for BF-B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BF-B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.