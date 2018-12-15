BidaskClub Downgrades Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) to Hold

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Stephens cut Cal-Maine Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Vertical Group cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Shares of CALM stock opened at $45.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.39. Cal-Maine Foods has a one year low of $39.50 and a one year high of $52.30.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $340.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.76 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

In related news, CFO Max P. Bowman acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.51 per share, with a total value of $91,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 33.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the second quarter worth about $470,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the second quarter worth about $1,644,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 721.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 517,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,713,000 after acquiring an additional 454,254 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the second quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 2.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

