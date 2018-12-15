BidaskClub Downgrades Calavo Growers (CVGW) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CVGW. Zacks Investment Research raised Calavo Growers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Lake Street Capital set a $109.00 target price on Calavo Growers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded Calavo Growers from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Calavo Growers presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.50.

Calavo Growers stock opened at $85.67 on Tuesday. Calavo Growers has a 12 month low of $73.13 and a 12 month high of $108.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Calavo Growers’s previous annual dividend of $0.95. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

In other news, Director Marc Laurence Brown sold 343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $32,838.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,978.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lecil E. Cole sold 100,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total value of $10,398,689.28. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 571,071 shares in the company, valued at $59,208,641.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 797.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers during the second quarter valued at $144,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers during the third quarter valued at $219,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to grocery retailers, food services, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, wholesalers, supermarkets, specialty/natural retailers, and convenience stores worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG.

