BidaskClub Downgrades Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) to Sell

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. TheStreet downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.66. 417,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,178. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.13. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $47.62 and a fifty-two week high of $69.85.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $240.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.67 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ronald L. Samuel sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $89,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,945. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2,473.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

