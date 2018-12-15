BidaskClub Downgrades Seres Therapeutics (MCRB) to Sell

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

MCRB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Oppenheimer set a $16.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $15.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seres Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.81.

Seres Therapeutics stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.39. The stock had a trading volume of 77,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,185. The company has a market capitalization of $273.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Seres Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $11.35.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.43 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 515.16% and a negative return on equity of 1,584.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John G. Aunins sold 14,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total transaction of $84,817.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,811 shares in the company, valued at $616,637.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Aunins sold 42,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total transaction of $327,274.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,390.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $147,000. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 75.5% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 21,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 9,215 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 48.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 10,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 175.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 23,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which is in Phase III clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

