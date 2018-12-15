BidaskClub Downgrades VEON (VEON) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

VEON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded VEON from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VEON from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded VEON from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, HSBC upgraded VEON from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. VEON presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Shares of NASDAQ VEON opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. VEON has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $4.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 2.14.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. VEON had a negative return on equity of 34.57% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VEON will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEON. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in VEON in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,313,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in VEON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,972,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in VEON by 3,302.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,067,645 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,896,000 after buying an additional 2,977,496 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in VEON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,045,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in VEON by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,882,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $63,461,000 after buying an additional 2,695,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of traditional and broadband mobile and fixed line technologies. The company provides mobile telecommunications services under contract and prepaid plans for corporate and consumer segments; value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile Internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; and mobile bundles.

