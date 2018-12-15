BidaskClub Lowers Cara Therapeutics (CARA) to Strong Sell

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

CARA has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.11.

Shares of CARA stock opened at $14.05 on Thursday. Cara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $24.30.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mani Mohindru sold 16,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $296,777.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $71,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,526 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,672 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARA. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

