BidaskClub Lowers Howard Bancorp (HBMD) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Howard Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Howard Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.25.

NASDAQ HBMD opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $266.47 million, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.12. Howard Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $23.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 million. Howard Bancorp had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. On average, research analysts predict that Howard Bancorp will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard G. Arnold acquired 2,815 shares of Howard Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,660. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBMD. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Howard Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $661,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Howard Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Howard Bancorp by 21.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 9,609 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Howard Bancorp by 60.5% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Howard Bancorp by 62.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 648,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,678,000 after buying an additional 248,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

About Howard Bancorp

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

