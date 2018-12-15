BidaskClub Lowers TechTarget (TTGT) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TTGT. ValuEngine cut shares of TechTarget from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of TechTarget from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Thursday, September 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TechTarget from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NASDAQ TTGT opened at $12.42 on Wednesday. TechTarget has a 52 week low of $12.41 and a 52 week high of $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market cap of $357.02 million, a PE ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 0.79.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The information services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $30.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.08 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TechTarget will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $488,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,056 shares in the company, valued at $39,495.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,518 shares of company stock worth $3,241,528 over the last ninety days. 27.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTGT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TechTarget by 44.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,825,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,851,000 after purchasing an additional 557,794 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TechTarget by 516.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 586,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,385,000 after purchasing an additional 491,095 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in TechTarget by 59.1% during the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,090,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,173,000 after purchasing an additional 404,829 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in TechTarget by 1,645.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 380,907 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after purchasing an additional 359,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in TechTarget by 42.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,198,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,046,000 after purchasing an additional 355,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand marketing, as well as advertising techniques, which enable IT vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate IT decision makers who are researching specific IT purchases.

