BidaskClub Upgrades Radware (RDWR) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

RDWR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Radware from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Radware in a report on Thursday, November 29th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $30.00 price objective on Radware and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of RDWR opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.04. Radware has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $28.50.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $58.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.14 million. Radware had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Radware will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Radware by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,649 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radware in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radware in the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radware in the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radware in the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers application and network security solutions, such as DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

