Bilby PLC (BILB) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.50

Bilby PLC (LON:BILB) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BILB stock opened at GBX 71 ($0.93) on Friday. Bilby has a twelve month low of GBX 36 ($0.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 126.96 ($1.66).

Separately, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bilby in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th.

In related news, insider David Johnson purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £18,250 ($23,846.86).

Bilby Company Profile

Bilby Plc is a building services company serving local authorities, housing associations and domestic customers. The Company operates through provision of support services segment. It provides outsourced services to the public and private sectors. The Company and its subsidiaries operate in the gas heating, electrical and general building services industries.

