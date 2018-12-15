Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (BIO) EVP Michael Crowley Sells 392 Shares of Stock

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) EVP Michael Crowley sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total transaction of $97,227.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,502.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of BIO traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $247.82. 191,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.00 and a 52-week high of $345.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.09.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.25). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 55.13%. The business had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,832,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $573,701,000 after purchasing an additional 35,261 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2,080.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 237,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,354,000 after purchasing an additional 226,667 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 669.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,500,000 after purchasing an additional 20,850 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,832,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $573,701,000 after purchasing an additional 35,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,695,000. 62.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BIO shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Monday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $338.43.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

