Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (BIO) VP Sells $216,044.96 in Stock

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) VP James R. Stark sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.77, for a total value of $216,044.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of BIO stock opened at $247.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 47.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 4.49. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.00 and a 12-month high of $345.15.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.23 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 55.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIO. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2,080.5% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 237,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,354,000 after purchasing an additional 226,667 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 321.8% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 186,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,505,000 after acquiring an additional 142,604 shares during the period. Bodenholm Capital AB acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,540,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 163.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 159,008 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,768,000 after acquiring an additional 98,634 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1,258.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,062,000 after acquiring an additional 94,894 shares during the period. 62.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.43.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

