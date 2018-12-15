BioBar Achieves Market Cap of $0.00 (BIOB)

BioBar (CURRENCY:BIOB) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. One BioBar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular exchanges. BioBar has a total market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of BioBar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BioBar has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BioBar Coin Profile

BioBar (CRYPTO:BIOB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 7th, 2017. BioBar’s total supply is 985,756 coins. The official website for BioBar is biobar-crypto.ml. BioBar’s official Twitter account is @BioBar_Crypto.

BioBar Coin Trading

BioBar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BioBar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BioBar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BioBar using one of the exchanges listed above.

