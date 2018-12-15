BIOLINERX LTD/S (BLRX) Given a $2.00 Price Target by Maxim Group Analysts

Maxim Group set a $2.00 price target on BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BLRX. Oppenheimer set a $3.00 price objective on shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 target price on shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.50.

Get BIOLINERX LTD/S alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BLRX opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. BIOLINERX LTD/S has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $1.84.

BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts expect that BIOLINERX LTD/S will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BIOLINERX LTD/S stock. Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,357,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,000. Fosun International Ltd owned approximately 1.27% of BIOLINERX LTD/S at the end of the most recent reporting period. 36.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BIOLINERX LTD/S

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical development company focused on oncology and immunology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of multiple cancer and hematological indications; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of benign skin lesions.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for BIOLINERX LTD/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLINERX LTD/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.