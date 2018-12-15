Bitblocks (BBK) Price Down 20.8% Over Last 7 Days

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 15th. One Bitblocks coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. Bitblocks has a market capitalization of $60,277.00 and approximately $1,051.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitblocks has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nectar (NEC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00008867 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00020448 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00272896 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00018628 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000058 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Bitblocks Coin Profile

Bitblocks (CRYPTO:BBK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 162,575,170 coins and its circulating supply is 117,736,710 coins. The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_.

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

Bitblocks can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitblocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

