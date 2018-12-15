Bitcoin Cash 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $74.73 Million (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $80.06 or 0.02466657 BTC on major exchanges including CoinTiger, MBAex, Coinfloor and Bit-Z. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 22.3% against the dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and approximately $74.73 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Cash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,247.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00006735 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.84 or 0.02213506 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00015674 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00066122 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003750 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000590 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000191 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 17,512,150 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Bitcoin Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Cobinhood, OKEx, OKCoin International, Bibox, ZB.COM, CPDAX, Coinbase Pro, Mercado Bitcoin, FCoin, Bitfinex, BitForex, Binance, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, BtcTrade.im, ABCC, BigONE, cfinex, BTC Trade UA, Zebpay, Liquid, Bitbns, CoinFalcon, Bitsane, Bit2C, Bisq, Kuna, Koinex, Kucoin, Crex24, QBTC, Exrates, Coinsquare, TOPBTC, COSS, ChaoEX, CoinEgg, bitFlyer, Bithumb, Cryptomate, Zaif, HBUS, Bittrex, UEX, GOPAX, IDCM, BTC Markets, Bitso, Instant Bitex, WEX, CoinBene, Bit-Z, Coinrail, CoinTiger, Cryptopia, Tidex, Liqui, Independent Reserve, Stocks.Exchange, Indodax, DSX, CoinEx, Coinbe, HitBTC, Iquant, Upbit, Coinone, Fatbtc, BitBay, WazirX, xBTCe, Trade By Trade, BitMarket, Bittylicious, BTCC, MBAex, Coinfloor, SouthXchange, RightBTC, Sistemkoin, Altcoin Trader, Negocie Coins, Graviex, Ovis, BiteBTC, CoinExchange, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Coinroom, Bitinka, B2BX, CEX.IO, Mercatox, Bitbank, BX Thailand, Kraken, Koineks, Gate.io, Exmo, OTCBTC, Braziliex, Poloniex, Korbit, Bleutrade, Bitstamp, Buda, Livecoin, Allcoin, Vebitcoin, EXX, QuadrigaCX, Coinsuper, Coindeal, Coinhub, Koinim, ACX, C2CX, DragonEX, Gatecoin, Coinnest, YoBit and Cryptohub. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Changelly.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.