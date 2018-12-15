BitDice Hits 24 Hour Volume of $619.00 (CSNO)

BitDice (CURRENCY:CSNO) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. During the last week, BitDice has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar. BitDice has a market cap of $2.26 million and $619.00 worth of BitDice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitDice token can currently be purchased for about $0.0323 or 0.00001000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BitDice

BitDice’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. BitDice’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. The official website for BitDice is www.bitdice.me. BitDice’s official Twitter account is @bitdice and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitDice is medium.com/@bitdice. The Reddit community for BitDice is /r/BitDiceCasino and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitDice Token Trading

BitDice can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDice directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDice should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitDice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

