Bitgem (BTG) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $0.00

Bitgem (CURRENCY:BTG) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 15th. During the last week, Bitgem has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Bitgem has a total market cap of $171,192.00 and $0.00 worth of Bitgem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitgem coin can now be bought for about $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.19 or 0.01532469 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00329158 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00070328 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00132355 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00010658 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00028934 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000050 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00001420 BTC.

About Bitgem

Bitgem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitgem’s total supply is 61,349 coins. Bitgem’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold. The official website for Bitgem is www.bitgem.pw.

Buying and Selling Bitgem

Bitgem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitgem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitgem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitgem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

