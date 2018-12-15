Bitradio Price Tops $0.0164 on Top Exchanges (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. Over the last seven days, Bitradio has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $115,719.00 and approximately $63.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000514 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, Cryptohub and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00048688 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00005725 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000200 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

Bitradio (BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Bitradio’s total supply is 12,040,361 coins and its circulating supply is 7,040,357 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io.

Buying and Selling Bitradio

Bitradio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

