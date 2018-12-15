BitRewards Hits One Day Volume of $32,237.00 (BIT)

BitRewards (CURRENCY:BIT) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. Over the last seven days, BitRewards has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. BitRewards has a total market cap of $183,169.00 and approximately $32,237.00 worth of BitRewards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitRewards token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitRewards alerts:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00082804 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Graphcoin (GRPH) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Printex (PRTX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Mirai (MRI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rhenium (XRH) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Delizia (DELIZ) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000425 BTC.

BitRewards Profile

BitRewards (BIT) is a token. It launched on April 1st, 2018. BitRewards’ total supply is 544,070,956 tokens and its circulating supply is 338,089,756 tokens. BitRewards’ official Twitter account is @BitrewardsXbr. The Reddit community for BitRewards is /r/BitRewards_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitRewards’ official website is bitrewards.network. BitRewards’ official message board is medium.com/@bitrewards.

Buying and Selling BitRewards

BitRewards can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitRewards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitRewards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitRewards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitRewards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitRewards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.