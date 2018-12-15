BitTube Price Down 6.1% Over Last 7 Days (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. During the last seven days, BitTube has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One BitTube coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0272 or 0.00000829 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre, Bittrex, Livecoin and Upbit. BitTube has a total market capitalization of $2.87 million and $18,124.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.01229370 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00013010 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00008193 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

UltraNote Coin (XUN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00001220 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

BitTube (CRYPTO:TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 107,473,362 coins and its circulating supply is 105,693,362 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin.

Buying and Selling BitTube

BitTube can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Livecoin, TradeOgre and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

