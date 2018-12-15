BlackBerry (BB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.44

Shares of BlackBerry Ltd (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$10.44 and last traded at C$10.48, with a volume of 686085 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.66.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.29.

In other BlackBerry news, insider Sai Yuen (Billy) Ho sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.49, for a total transaction of C$209,800.00. Also, insider Mark George Wilson sold 3,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.80, for a total value of C$38,804.40.

About BlackBerry (TSE:BB)

BlackBerry Limited operates as an enterprise software and services company focused on securing and managing endpoints in the Internet of Things. It offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure and networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution, as well as Communications Platform as a Service.

