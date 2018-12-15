BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (DSU) vs. Equus Total Return (EQS) Critical Analysis

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (NYSE:DSU) and Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and Equus Total Return’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Equus Total Return $560,000.00 52.39 -$820,000.00 N/A N/A

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Equus Total Return.

Dividends

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. Equus Total Return does not pay a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.3% of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.8% of Equus Total Return shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Equus Total Return shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equus Total Return has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and Equus Total Return, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A Equus Total Return 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and Equus Total Return’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund N/A N/A N/A Equus Total Return 964.07% 5.61% 4.07%

Summary

Equus Total Return beats BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

There is no company description available for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Inc.

About Equus Total Return

Equus Total Return, Inc. acts as a closed-ended fund and business development company that seeks investment opportunities in debt and equity securities of small and middle market capitalization companies that are generally not publicly traded at the time of our investment. It also seeks purchase working interests and revenue leasehold interests in oil and gas properties. The company was founded on August 16, 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

