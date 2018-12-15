BlackRock Inc. Boosts Position in Twilio Inc (TWLO)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,835,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 255,326 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.94% of Twilio worth $330,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, BKS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.22.

TWLO stock opened at $91.62 on Friday. Twilio Inc has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $100.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of -117.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $168.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.62 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 16.70% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Twilio news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 3,520 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total value of $301,804.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO George Hu sold 10,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total transaction of $941,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,001 shares of company stock valued at $14,498,916. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

