BlackRock Inc. Has $349.04 Million Holdings in Trade Desk Inc (TTD)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,312,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320,518 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.39% of Trade Desk worth $349,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 136.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 10,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Paul Ross sold 3,662 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.08, for a total value of $498,324.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,805,036.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Falk sold 58,456 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.93, for a total transaction of $8,472,028.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,892.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 614,674 shares of company stock worth $83,373,334 in the last ninety days. 23.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on TTD shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up previously from $126.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.05.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $136.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 3.18. Trade Desk Inc has a 12 month low of $40.70 and a 12 month high of $161.50.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $118.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.48 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 15.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including connected TV, mobile, video, audio, display, social, and native on various devices, such as smart TVs, computers, and mobile phones and tablets.

