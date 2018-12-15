BlackRock Inc. Purchases 361,598 Shares of Repligen Co. (RGEN)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,212,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361,598 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.16% of Repligen worth $344,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Repligen by 17.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Repligen by 21.7% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Repligen by 24.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Repligen by 3.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Repligen by 0.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 208,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $115,917.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,225 shares in the company, valued at $212,043.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 31,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.49, for a total value of $2,015,997.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,053,520.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. CL King downgraded shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $57.30 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.56 and a fifty-two week high of $70.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 83.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.70.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $49.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process worldwide. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

