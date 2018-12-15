Blair William & Co. IL Takes $156,000 Position in Laureate Education Inc (LAUR)

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Laureate Education by 57.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,077,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,640,000 after acquiring an additional 391,165 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Laureate Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,293,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Laureate Education by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,666,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,050,000 after buying an additional 241,500 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Laureate Education by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 55,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 22,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Laureate Education by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,900,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,665,000 after buying an additional 956,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Paula R. Singer sold 7,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $108,920.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,826.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alberta Lp Wengen sold 14,087,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $189,336,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,102,906 shares of company stock valued at $189,559,618 in the last quarter. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LAUR opened at $14.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Laureate Education Inc has a 52-week low of $12.61 and a 52-week high of $17.15.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $787.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.30 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 14.99%. Laureate Education’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LAUR. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Laureate Education in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Laureate Education in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.31.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through universities and higher education institutions. It operates through six segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean & Iberian, Central America & U.S. Campuses, EMEAA, and Online & Partnerships.

