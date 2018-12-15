BlockPay Trading 7.6% Lower This Week (BLOCKPAY)

BlockPay (CURRENCY:BLOCKPAY) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. One BlockPay token can now be bought for approximately $0.0477 or 0.00000737 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BlockPay has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. BlockPay has a market cap of $259,179.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of BlockPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00008831 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00031236 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.05 or 0.02150099 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00141289 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00173281 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00031653 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00031572 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000103 BTC.

BlockPay Profile

BlockPay’s genesis date was September 5th, 2016. BlockPay’s total supply is 98,928,316 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,428,300 tokens. BlockPay’s official website is blockpay.ch. BlockPay’s official Twitter account is @blockpay_ch and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BlockPay

BlockPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlockPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

